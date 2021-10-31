Saturday’s WIAA Playoffs Scores

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

STATE CROSS COUNTRY

D1 Boys- Austin Henderson from Neenah finished in first

D2 Boys- Notre Dame finished in second as a team

D3 Girls- Abby Bartel from Weyauwega finished in second

D2 Girls- Freedom finished in third as a team

For more results please see: https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Fall/Boys-Cross-Country/News/six-teams-individuals-crowned-cross-country-champions

BOYS SOCCER SECTIONAL FINALS

D1- De Pere 3, Green Bay Preble 2

D1- Hudson 3, Appleton North 0

D2- River Falls 2, Pulaski 1

D2- Whitefish Bay 4, Oshkosh North 1

D3- Notre Dame 1, Seymour 0

D4- Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran 3, Sturgeon Bay 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL FINALS

D1- Appleton North 3, Kimberly 0

D1- Oconomowoc 3, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

D2-Lux-Casco 3, Mosinee 0

D3 Oconto 3, Stanley-Boyd 1

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.