Saturday’s WIAA Playoffs Scores
STATE CROSS COUNTRY
D1 Boys- Austin Henderson from Neenah finished in first
D2 Boys- Notre Dame finished in second as a team
D3 Girls- Abby Bartel from Weyauwega finished in second
D2 Girls- Freedom finished in third as a team
For more results please see: https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Fall/Boys-Cross-Country/News/six-teams-individuals-crowned-cross-country-champions
BOYS SOCCER SECTIONAL FINALS
D1- De Pere 3, Green Bay Preble 2
D1- Hudson 3, Appleton North 0
D2- River Falls 2, Pulaski 1
D2- Whitefish Bay 4, Oshkosh North 1
D3- Notre Dame 1, Seymour 0
D4- Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran 3, Sturgeon Bay 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL FINALS
D1- Appleton North 3, Kimberly 0
D1- Oconomowoc 3, Manitowoc Lincoln 0
D2-Lux-Casco 3, Mosinee 0
D3 Oconto 3, Stanley-Boyd 1
