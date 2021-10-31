‘The Peanut Butter Promise’ raising funds for Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac County, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County couple is giving back with proceeds from their latest book, “The Peanut Butter Promise: Spreading Hope to Fulfill Your Purpose.”

A “Peanut Butter Promise” is what Steve and Charlene Rose live by.

“‘The Peanut Butter Promise’ is this, it says that you were born with every talent, ability, and gift to fulfill a meaningful and unique purpose. Just as peanut butter was destined to meet jelly to make a great sandwich, they’re are people either in your life or destined to commend to it, to help you fulfill your purpose, and the dreams and desires of your heart that are in agreement with your purpose, will come to pass at just the right time,” said Steve Rose.

Their book was published in January and was picked up by Festival Foods just a few weeks ago.

Steve is a seven-time author, best known for his one-of-a-kind book, “Leap of Faith: God Must Be a Packer Fan,” published in 1996.

Steve and Charlene are taking a portion of the book’s sales and donating it to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac.

“We want to help our Boys and Girls Club to be successful and to meet the needs of the kids that they’re taking care of,” said Charlene Rose.

Dan Hebel, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac told Action 2 News he’s very grateful that Steve and Charlene have chosen to impact the lives of children through this hope-and-encouragement filled book. “The Peanut Butter Promise has a message that can resonate with all of our kids, family and staff members to reach their full potential.”

“Making the most out of the things in life that you’ve gone through, and the people you’ve gone through it with, making the most of those things and turning them around for good,” said Charlene.

Those interested can purchase “The Peanut Butter Promise” at one of 13 Festival Foods locations in the Green Bay and Fox Valley area, or by clicking here.

