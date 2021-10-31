CHILLY START TO NOVEMBER

The overall weather pattern is going to remain pretty quiet for the start of November. It’s just going to be chilly.

We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s Monday morning with wind chills in the 20s. Jackets are a must for the morning commute to work and school. During the day we’ll have a mix of sun & clouds. Even a few flakes may be spotted in the far north near the Michigan border. Highs in the low to mid 40s will be the best we can do. Blustery conditions continue all day with westerly winds 10-20 mph.

Similar conditions will continue on Tuesday. A few more snow showers may sneak into north central Wisconsin but these shouldn’t pose to many issues in our immediate area. Accumulations may continue up in the U.P. Look for highs only in the low 40s with WNW winds 10-15 mph.

Lots of sun and lighter wind will be enjoyed for the 2nd half of the work week. Temperatures may moderate back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by next weekend.

WINDS & WAVES:

**SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING***

MONDAY: W 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Winds back off a bit. LOW: 32

MONDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Still breezy. Sprinkles or flakes NORTH? HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles or flakes NORTH? HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Not as breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Sunny with scattered clouds. HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Sunny with scattered clouds. HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Clouds & sun. HIGH: 52

