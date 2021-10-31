Buchanan man critically injured in pedestrian hit-and-run crash

TOWN OF BUCHANAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are asking for your help in finding the vehicle and driver involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash, which critically injured a Buchanan man.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a report of a pedestrian who was hit on County Highway CE near Eisenhower Drive at about 11;30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital, where authorities say he is in critical condition.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

The Sheriffs Office says the striking vehicle did not stop.

Vehicle parts were found in the area, and authorities say a 2014-2017 Mazda 6 sedan may have hit the man. A photo of a similar model vehicle can be found below. Authorities add the suspect vehicle’s color is not known, and a license plate number wasn’t immediately released.

If you have information about the crash, you’re asked to contact Sgt. Megan Braun by calling 920-832-5278. CLICK HERE to e-mail Sgt. Braun.

Outagamie County authorities say a similar model of this vehicle is suspected to be involved in a pedestrian hit and run crash in the Town of Buchanan. (Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)

