WBAY-TV adds the DECADES channel

WBAY-TV brings a new channel to its lineup. DECADES airs on channel 2.6 starting at 12 A.M. Monday, November 1.

DECADES brings you popular classic sitcoms and TV dramas from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Check out some of the lineup later in this article -- this isn’t even the entire list of shows in the DECADES library!

Plus, every weekend is a DECADES Binge. Starting early Saturday afternoon and into the wee hours of Monday, you can catch up on years’ worth of a single program. The first DECADES Binge on WBAY-TV 2.6 will be “Get Smart” (1965) the weekend of November 6-8, then “Hardcastle & McCormick” (1983), “Riptide” (1984), and “Beauty & The Beast” (1987) on following weekends in November.

Other shows you’ll catch up with on DECADES (and the year they premiered)*:

The Abbott and Costello Show (1952)

The Bob Newhart Show (1972)

Bosom Buddies (1980)

Car 54, Where Are You? (1961)

Cheers (1982)

Dark Shadows (1966)

The Dick Cavett Show (1975)

The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961)

The Donna Reed Show (1958)

Family Affair (1966)

Get Smart (1965)

The Honeymooners (1955)

I Love Lucy (1951)

I Married Joan (1952)

The Jeffersons (1975)

The Love Boat (1977)

The Lucy Show (1962)

The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis (1959)

The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970)

The Millionaire (1955)

Newhart (1982)

The Odd Couple (1970)

Our Miss Brooks (1952)

Petticoat Junction (1963)

The Phil Silvers Show (1955)

Taxi (1978)

Programming changes quarterly. Some shows may not be in the current rotation, and more will appear during DECADES Binge weekends.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.