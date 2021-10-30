UWGB men’s basketball kicks off season with all female medical staff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While girl power isn’t something you usually see at a men’s basketball game, it’s what keeping the University of Wisconsin- Green Bay’s team in top shape.

For the first time in years, the men’s basketball team has an all female medical staff, something they haven’t seen in years.

A 2019 study from the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine shows female team physicians are highly underrepresented at the collegiate and professional level, making this a dream job for both Dr. Romandine Kratz and Melissa Florine.

“It doesn’t just have to be a male in a role to be able to help you, but you can get it from anyone no matter what gender,” Florine said.

UWGB is just one of a few school to have female doctors on their team, joining only the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Timberwolves , Washington Nationals and Washington Football Team.

The doctors follow their team wherever they go, from practice to training and even extra weight lifting sessions.

Dr. Romandine Kratz hopes her success will inspire and encourage others to reach for the stars, and not let there gender hold them back.

“I really just hope its inspiring for women who want to step out of traditional roles and i hope for my nieces and my future kids will also be inspired by that too,” she said.

