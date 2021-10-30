Advertisement

Report: Bucks to celebrate 2021 NBA title at White House in early November

Milwaukee Bucks owners and players display their championship rings before an NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks owners and players display their championship rings before an NBA basketball game between the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to travel to Washington D.C. and visit the White house early next month.

Sources tell ESPN’s Tim Bontemps the Bucks will be making their trip to the White House to celebrate their win of the 2021 Championship on Monday, November 8.

The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games at home earlier this year, 50 years after the last title won by the Bucks in 1971.

Although the White House has not released a press schedule past November 3, a trip to the White House on that date would line up with the team’s game schedule. The current 3-2 Bucks will play the Washington Wizards in D.C. on November 7, and will play the 76ers in Philadelphia on November 9.

RELATED: Milwaukee celebrates Bucks NBA championship

On October 15, the team announced general manager Jon Horst signed a multi-year contract extension. In addition, coach Mike Budenholzer was signed to an extension.

Earlier this month, the Bucks received their Championship rings during a special ceremony held on October 19 ahead of the season opener at Fiserv Forum. In addition, a banner celebrating the championship was also unveiled. Commemorative rings and jewelry for fans can be bought by CLICKING HERE.

Caption

RELATED: NBA Finals MVP Giannis celebrates 50-point game with 50-piece chicken nuggets

RELATED: Sports and entertainment worlds react to Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ripon school campus
Ripon teacher dies during child pornography investigation
A fire at a farm in Hilbert. Oct. 29, 2021.
Highway 57 reopens after barn fire near Hilbert
Miles Jimmy Cruz, 17, seen here at his Oct. 28 court appearance, is charged with attempted...
East River Trail attack suspect charged with attempted murder
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals...
Interception in the end zone seals Packers’ 24-21 win over Cardinals
For the first time, community members got a chance to walk through what some are calling a...
Plaza at Gateway Park holds grand opening for the public

Latest News

Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2 - Part 2
Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2
Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2 - Part 2
Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2 - Part 2
Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2
Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2 - Part 1
For the first time in years, the men’s basketball team has an all female medical staff, making...
UWGB men’s basketball kicks off season with all female medical staff