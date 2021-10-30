Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Level two of the high school football playoffs are nearly in the books. Kimberly and Appleton North are set to meet again after cruising to victories in level two. Meanwhile top seeded Luxemburg-Casco, who was nearly upset in the first round, put together a dominating performance against Waupaca. Action 2 Sports Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights in this week’s Operation Football. Part One will play above, and Part Two will be below.
WIAA Division 1 Tournament
Appleton North 28, Neenah 7
Bay Port 49, Marquette University 14
Franklin 10, Oak Creek 7
Kimberly 35, Chippewa Falls 13
Middleton 21, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20
Mukwonago 36, Arrowhead 35
Muskego 31, Hamilton 7
Sun Prairie 35, Fond du Lac 20
WIAA Division 2 Tournament
Hartford Union 43, De Pere 42, OT
Homestead 26, Nicolet 14
Kettle Moraine 13, Badger 7, OT
Menomonie 29, DeForest 25
Pulaski 10, Slinger 7
Union Grove 21, Waterford 14
Wauwatosa West 14, Germantown 13
WIAA Division 3 Tournament
Baraboo 35, Mosinee 28
Jefferson 26, New Berlin Eisenhower 7
Luxemburg-Casco 49, Waupaca 7
Menasha 43, Notre Dame 27
Monroe 42, Greendale 6
Pewaukee 34, Plymouth 0
Rice Lake 42, Onalaska 7
Whitefish Bay 20, Port Washington 14
WIAA Division 4 Tournament
Catholic Memorial 44, Wrightstown 0
Columbus 26, Lake Mills 6
Denmark 46, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 40
Edgewood 40, Kewaskum 0
Ellsworth 46, Osceola 28
Freedom 17, Little Chute 6
Northwestern 42, West Salem 20
Wisconsin Dells 36, Berlin 13
WIAA Division 5 Tournament
Amherst 28, Kewaunee 21
Aquinas 47, Stanley-Boyd 8
Belleville 28, Marshall 13
Brodhead/Juda 42, Richland Center 3
Campbellsport 23, Racine Lutheran 8
Mayville 55, Lake Country Lutheran 47
St. Croix Falls 19, Stratford 14
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Brillion 18
WIAA Division 6 Tournament
Auburndale 19, Markesan 9
Colby 48, Abbotsford 8
Cuba City 41, Lancaster 30
Durand 38, Boyceville 19
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Waterloo 8
St. Marys Springs 31, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14
Unity 22, Grantsburg 16
WIAA Division 7 Tournament
Cashton 34, Bangor 14
Coleman 56, Pacelli 18
Hurley 22, Edgar 16
Potosi/Cassville 38, Highland 35
Reedsville 50, Catholic Central 7
Regis 50, Glenwood City 13
Belleville 47, Juda 36
Mineral Point 13, Albany 10, 2OT
Pecatonica, Ill. 28, Brodhead 25
Rockford Christian Life, Ill. 7, Monroe 3
WIAA 8-Player Tournament - Quarterfinal
Gilman 53, Prairie Farm 8
Laona-Wabeno 24, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 10
Luck 48, Shell Lake 20
Spring Valley 27, Alma/Pepin 21
