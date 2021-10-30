Operation Football: Playoffs Level 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Level two of the high school football playoffs are nearly in the books. Kimberly and Appleton North are set to meet again after cruising to victories in level two. Meanwhile top seeded Luxemburg-Casco, who was nearly upset in the first round, put together a dominating performance against Waupaca. Action 2 Sports Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights in this week’s Operation Football. Part One will play above, and Part Two will be below.

WIAA Division 1 Tournament

Appleton North 28, Neenah 7

Bay Port 49, Marquette University 14

Franklin 10, Oak Creek 7

Kimberly 35, Chippewa Falls 13

Middleton 21, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20

Mukwonago 36, Arrowhead 35

Muskego 31, Hamilton 7

Sun Prairie 35, Fond du Lac 20

WIAA Division 2 Tournament

Hartford Union 43, De Pere 42, OT

Homestead 26, Nicolet 14

Kettle Moraine 13, Badger 7, OT

Menomonie 29, DeForest 25

Pulaski 10, Slinger 7

Union Grove 21, Waterford 14

Wauwatosa West 14, Germantown 13

WIAA Division 3 Tournament

Baraboo 35, Mosinee 28

Jefferson 26, New Berlin Eisenhower 7

Luxemburg-Casco 49, Waupaca 7

Menasha 43, Notre Dame 27

Monroe 42, Greendale 6

Pewaukee 34, Plymouth 0

Rice Lake 42, Onalaska 7

Whitefish Bay 20, Port Washington 14

WIAA Division 4 Tournament

Catholic Memorial 44, Wrightstown 0

Columbus 26, Lake Mills 6

Denmark 46, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 40

Edgewood 40, Kewaskum 0

Ellsworth 46, Osceola 28

Freedom 17, Little Chute 6

Northwestern 42, West Salem 20

Wisconsin Dells 36, Berlin 13

WIAA Division 5 Tournament

Amherst 28, Kewaunee 21

Aquinas 47, Stanley-Boyd 8

Belleville 28, Marshall 13

Brodhead/Juda 42, Richland Center 3

Campbellsport 23, Racine Lutheran 8

Mayville 55, Lake Country Lutheran 47

St. Croix Falls 19, Stratford 14

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Brillion 18

WIAA Division 6 Tournament

Auburndale 19, Markesan 9

Colby 48, Abbotsford 8

Cuba City 41, Lancaster 30

Durand 38, Boyceville 19

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Waterloo 8

St. Marys Springs 31, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14

Unity 22, Grantsburg 16

WIAA Division 7 Tournament

Cashton 34, Bangor 14

Coleman 56, Pacelli 18

Hurley 22, Edgar 16

Potosi/Cassville 38, Highland 35

Reedsville 50, Catholic Central 7

Regis 50, Glenwood City 13

Belleville 47, Juda 36

Mineral Point 13, Albany 10, 2OT

Pecatonica, Ill. 28, Brodhead 25

Rockford Christian Life, Ill. 7, Monroe 3

WIAA 8-Player Tournament - Quarterfinal

Gilman 53, Prairie Farm 8

Laona-Wabeno 24, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 10

Luck 48, Shell Lake 20

Spring Valley 27, Alma/Pepin 21

