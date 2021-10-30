NOT AS WINDY WITH SOME SUNSHINE FOR TODAY

Winds will be weaker today than they have been the past 2 days. To go along with those less breezy conditions, today looks to be the warmest day we’ll experience for quite some time. Highs should get into the upper half of the 50s. We’ll see a mix of clouds early on, but skies will begin clearing by late afternoon. It will be a nice day for outdoor plans.

A cold front arrives tomorrow morning, so Halloween will turn out to be a little cooler with highs in the lower 50s. A breezy northwest wind will pick up as temperatures fall through the 40s as trick-or-treaters are out and about. Prepare for a very breezy night of trick-or-treating.

Next week will be the beginning of November... and right on cue, our weather will be colder. Highs will stay in the 40s starting on Monday. With a persistent northwest flow early next week... winds coming over Lake Superior may lead to some snow/mix into the U-P. It’s possible a few sprinkles or flakes make it into the Northwoods as well. At this point, the ground is too warm for any snow to stick, but it’s obviously a sign of things to come.

Also keep your eyes to the skies tonight. A big solar storm may cause the Northern Lights to glow. The best time for viewing the northern lights tonight would be during the late evening hours, as clouds will begin increasing by the early morning hours tomorrow. If you do decide to go and look for the Auroras, your best odds to see it will be in areas without any city light pollution. Good luck!

WINDS & WAVES: **SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM**

SATURDAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: NW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TODAY: Early lakeside showers. Not as windy. More sun west... clouds clear late. HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

HALLOWEEN: Sun and clouds. Cooler & breezy. HIGH: 51... 40s for TRICK OR TREATING

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, cooler, and breezy. Sprinkle or flakes NORTH? HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Sprinkle or flake NORTH? HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool again, but with a lighter wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, still cool. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Temps slightly below average. HIGH: 46

