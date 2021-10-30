Advertisement

Northern Lights may be visible Saturday evening, some clouds expected

Map showing where Northern Lights can be seen Halloween weekend.
Map showing where Northern Lights can be seen Halloween weekend.(University of Alaska Fairbanks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a chance to see the northern lights in Wisconsin Saturday evening, however the forecast may cause problems for those wishing to see the aurora borealis.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay says a solar flare headed in our direction could cause the lights to be seen as early as 5 p.m., with the best chances of viewing them coming shortly after sunset, from 6-8 p.m.

The lights could be seen as late as 1 a.m. Sunday.

However, there will be low clouds lingering in the area of central and northern Wisconsin, and areas near the lake are expected to have the bet chance for viewing, according to the NWS.

