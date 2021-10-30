Advertisement

Kenosha Police Department searching for 70-year-old missing woman

Catherine Saldana is said to have poor eyesight.
Catherine Saldana is said to have poor eyesight.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for 70-year-old Catherine Saldana who was last seen Friday near the 3500 block of 24 Ave. in Kenosha at 3 p.m.

Police say she was wearing a black leather jacket with a white and black horizontal striped shirt underneath and black pants. Saldana is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 110 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

She’s believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information to help find Saldana is asked to call (262)605-5238.

