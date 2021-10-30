Advertisement

Attached garage fire under investigation in Appleton

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway for an early Saturday morning garage fire on East Sylvan Ave. in Appleton.

Fire crews received a call about an attached garage fire and an occupied home being filled with smoke before 2 a.m. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of the crews’ arrival. Fire fighters managed to keep the flames from spreading to the home, but the fire caused about $10,000 worth of damage.

Battalion Chief Jeff Felauer said the cause of the fire has not been determined. He added that people in the home were alerted by smoke alarms, and no occupants were left inside.

