AURORA POSSIBLE THIS EVENING, WINDY HALLOWEEN COMING

Halloween is going to be a blustery day with highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Some wind gusts may be in over 30 mph during the day. Look for a mix of sun and clouds but no truly scary weather this year, thankfully.

November is going to start off well below average with highs in the 40s and lows mainly in the 20s. Some festive flakes and passing snow showers COULD skirt the WI/MI border region through Tuesday. We don’t expect any issues to come from that. Overall the week will be pretty quiet, just chilly.

WINDS & WAVES:

**SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY***

SUNDAY: NW 15-25 G30 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

MONDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Stars and clouds. Turning windy late. LOW: 41

HALLOWEEN: Sun and clouds. Quite breezy/windy. HIGH: 50... 40s for TRICK-OR-TREATING

MONDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Staying breezy. Sprinkles or flakes NORTH? HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Sprinkles or flakes NORTH? HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Lighter wind. HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Lots of sun. Staying cool. HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 48

