Wisconsin DNR confirms positive case of CWD in Fond du Lac County

ELDORADO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now confirming Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Fond du Lac County.

Yet another confirmed case, a wild deer tested positive for CWD in the Town of Eldorado, just 10 miles from the Winnebago County border.

That means CWD has been detected in Sheboygan, Shawano, and Fond du Lac County over the last two years.

“We’d like to get 300 samples from Fond du Lac county but now that we have a positive, they’re working on what the sample size rate should be in a more intensive, like a 10 mile radius around this location,” said Jeff Pritzl, Deer Program Specialist, Wisconsin DNR.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease that happens only in members of the deer family.

Now, the DNR will extend the baiting and feeding bans for three years in Fond du Lac County and two years in Winnebago County.

A local landowner reported the deer, which showed signs of disease and possible injury by a car.

“We know that we’re in the mode of slowing the spread, you know we’re not going to prevent the spread,” said Pritzl.

The DNR continuing to look for new positives and asking hunters for help getting some of those samples.

“Look at our CWD sampling locations, which makes it very convenient to contribute the head of the deer that they harvested into the sample, to help better tell the picture of what’s going on. Again we were already in that mode last year, and so the more samples, the better going forward with the 2021 hunting season,” said Pritzl.

The DNR and the Fond du Lac County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) will hold a public meeting on the status of CWD and a response plan for sampling wild deer coming up on Tuesday, November 16, at 6 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center (Meeting Room B) located at 625 W Rolling Meadows Drive in Fond du Lac.

