Wild deer tests positive for CWD in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time, a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Fond du Lac County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The deer was located in the Town of Eldorado, within 10 miles of the Winnebago County border. State law requires the DNR to extend baiting and feeding bans in both counties.

A landowner reported the deer to the DNR in early October. It was an adult doe.

“The deer showed outward signs of disease and possible injury by car collision,” reads a statement from the DNR.

CWD is a fatal nervous system disease that impacts deer, moose, elk, and reindeer.

Baiting and feeding bans already existed in the two counties due to prior CWD detections in adjoining counties. The new detection will extend the ban for three years in Fond du Lac County and two years in Winnebago County.

“To help slow the spread of CWD, the DNR enacts baiting and feeding bans in counties where deer have tested positive for CWD as required by state law. Bait piles can encourage deer to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where sick deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or by leaving behind infectious prions in their saliva and urine,” says the DNR.

The DNR is asking hunters in the counties to help them identify potential cases of CWD. They’re asking hunters to have harvested deer tested for the disease.

The DNR and Found du Lac County Deer Advisory Councils will hold a public meeting on CWD on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr.

