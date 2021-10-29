WEAKER WIND AND SOME SUNSHINE FOR SATURDAY

Breezy conditions will continue into the night, but the wind should weaken on Saturday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight, and a few isolated showers could pop up along the Lakeshore. Lows will settle into the middle 40s.

Saturday looks to be the warmest day we’ll experience for quite some time. Highs should get into the upper half of the 50s. We’ll begin the day mostly cloudy in eastern Wisconsin, but clouds should break up late. You’ll see more sunshine earlier to the west of the Fox Valley. A cold front arrives Sunday morning, so Halloween will turn out to be a little cooler with highs in the lower 50s. A breezy northwest wind will pick up as temperatures fall through the 40s as trick-or-treaters are out and about.

Next week will be the beginning of November... and right on cue, our weather will be colder. Highs will stay in the 40s starting on Monday. With a persistent northwest flow early next week... winds coming over Lake Superior may lead to some snow/mix into the U-P. It’s possible a few sprinkles or flakes make it into the Northwoods as well. At this point, the ground is too warm for any snow to stick, but it’s obviously a sign of things to come.

Also keep your eyes to the skies during the overnights this weekend. A big solar storm may cause the Northern Lights to glow late tonight and again Saturday night. Tonight looks a bit too cloudy in most areas to see it, but you will have a better chance Saturday. If you do decide to go and look for the Auroras, your best odds to see it will be around and after midnight in areas without any city light pollution. Good luck!

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: WNW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Still breezy. Lakeside showers possible. LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Early lakeside showers. Not as windy. More sun west... clouds clear late. HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

HALLOWEEN: Sun and clouds. Cooler & breezy. HIGH: 51... 40s for TRICK OR TREATING

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. Sprinkle or flake NORTH? HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Sprinkle or flake NORTH? HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun. Cool again, but with a lighter wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and still cool. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Temps slightly below average. HIGH: 45

