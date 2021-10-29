Sweat for a Vet raises money for service dog program

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh North High School students and community members will “Sweat for a Vet.”

It’s a fundraiser for Got Your Six K9s for veterans with PTSD. All proceeds go to the organization that places service dogs with wounded combat vets.

The event is Thursday, Nov. 4 at Oshkosh North High School. Hours are 6 - 7:30 a.m.

There will be physical challenges for people at all levels.

The cost is $25.

If you can’t attend, you can donate online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweat-for-a-vet-2021-tickets-182058310307

