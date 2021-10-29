Stretch of Highway 57 closed for fire at Hilbert area farm

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A portion of Highway 57 is closed due to a fire at a farm in Calumet County.

The north and south lanes of Highway 57 between County E and Faro Springs Road are closed. This is just south of Hilbert.

An Action 2 News crew at the scene says there is a lot of visible smoke.

We’ll update you as we get more information.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Highway 32/57 closed between Faro Springs Road and County E south of Hilbert in Calumet Co. because of a structure fire. County BB is an alt. north-south route. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/WnW0Qwadd3 — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) October 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.