Stretch of Highway 57 closed for fire at Hilbert area farm
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A portion of Highway 57 is closed due to a fire at a farm in Calumet County.
The north and south lanes of Highway 57 between County E and Faro Springs Road are closed. This is just south of Hilbert.
An Action 2 News crew at the scene says there is a lot of visible smoke.
We’ll update you as we get more information.
