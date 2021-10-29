Advertisement

Stretch of Highway 57 closed for fire at Hilbert area farm

A fire at a farm in Hilbert. Oct. 29, 2021.
A fire at a farm in Hilbert. Oct. 29, 2021.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A portion of Highway 57 is closed due to a fire at a farm in Calumet County.

The north and south lanes of Highway 57 between County E and Faro Springs Road are closed. This is just south of Hilbert.

An Action 2 News crew at the scene says there is a lot of visible smoke.

We’ll update you as we get more information.

