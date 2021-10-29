Social Blog: Packers at Cardinals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Commentary and sideline coverage from our Action 2 Sports team and On the Clock sports writers during the game.

8:11 P.M.: The Packers would capitalize on that 4th-and-1 decision when Aaron Jones got the ball and a foot just over goal line before the Cardinals defenders pulled him back. It’s ruled a touchdown. Packers tie the game at 7.

Aaron Jones gets his 50th career touchdown.

Tied at 7. — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) October 29, 2021

Really tough short yardage running from Dillon and then Jones on the "want it" touchdown. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) October 29, 2021

That was Aaron Jones' first rushing touchdown since Week 3 against the 49ers, and he earned -- kept his legs driving and took Isaiah Simmons along for the ride. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 29, 2021

Dillon and Jones win there mano y mano battles on that 14-play drive, running through tackles for loss #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) October 29, 2021

Big drive by the Packers. That’s the way they will have to win though. Long drives, limit possessions, execute situational football (3rd down, 4th down, red zone). Then they have a chance. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 29, 2021

That's the kind of drive the Packers need in a short-handed game: 14 plays -- their most on a drive this season. 8:23 time of possession -- their longest drive of the season by time of possession. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 29, 2021

8:07 P.M.: The Packers went scoreless in the first quarter and had to decide at the start of the 2nd quarter whether to go for first down on 4th-and-1. They did, and A.J. Dillon, covered by defenders, powered the ball across the line.

just appreciate those quick feet of Dillon, impressive for a big man #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) October 29, 2021

8:00 P.M.: Another first down for the Packers.

Aaron Jones has already been targeted four times. His most in a game this season is six against the Lions in Week 2. That's the game where he had three receiving touchdowns. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 29, 2021

7:51 P.M.: The Packers convert their first first down.

Packers are getting pressure on Kyler Murray. They have 3 pressures on his 5 passes but he's completed 2 of them for 59 yards.



He entered the game third in Total QBR (67) and third in yards per attempt (8.3) when under pressure, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 29, 2021

7:47 P.M.: It was a temporary reprieve, as the Cardinals got into the end zone minutes later with a wide open Chase Edmonds running up the middle into the end zone. Arizona leads Green Bay, 7-0.

reminiscent of SF playoff game...nobody touched Edmonds on that TD. 7-0 Cardinals; #Packers have yet to gain a first down — Chris Roth (@rothchris) October 29, 2021

Stokes gets burned by Hopkins and the D gets lost when Murray motions out for Edmonds wild cat 11 yard TD run. Cards strike first. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) October 29, 2021

7:42 P.M.: The Packers get a break when a touchdown play results in a flag as the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins gripped his pursuer’s facemask for the last 10 yards to the end zone.

The Green Bay Packers are 0-for-2.

2 straight 3 and outs. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) October 29, 2021

Amari Rodgers fumble. Amari Rodgers drop. On consecutive plays. Maybe get them out of the way early. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 29, 2021

7:25 P.M.: The Packers’ first drive goes nowhere, forcing a punt.

Corey Bojorquez is something, man. How do you punt it 58 yards to an exact spot on the sideline where the return catches it and immediately is OB? — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 29, 2021

Rodgers not happy after opening 3 and out. No look screen pass on 3rd down was a little low, and blocking a little suspect (starting with a hold) against the #1 defense in the NFL — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 29, 2021

The headlines before the game were some key players missing the game because of COVID-19 protocols, including two wide receives and their defensive coordinator. Be sure to read Dave Schroeder’s 5 Fast Facts about the game.

The pre game roster moves.

Juwann Winfree up from PS as game day COVID replacement.

Ben Braden game day promotion from PS.

Malik Taylor activated from R/COVID.

Dominique Dafney activated from IR. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) October 28, 2021

Looks like the WR carousel has stopped spinning.

Adams, Lazard and MVS are out. Hamstring not quite there.

Juwann Winfree coming up off Practice Squad.

Hopkins was questionable but he's in. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) October 28, 2021

Thursday’s game is broadcast on Fox Sports, as well as the Packers Radio Network and SiriusXM’s NFL channels.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.