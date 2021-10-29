Advertisement

Social Blog: Packers at Cardinals

The roof is open at State Farm Stadium as the Green Bay Packers play at the Arizona Cardinals...
The roof is open at State Farm Stadium as the Green Bay Packers play at the Arizona Cardinals on October 28, 2021(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Commentary and sideline coverage from our Action 2 Sports team and On the Clock sports writers during the game.

8:11 P.M.: The Packers would capitalize on that 4th-and-1 decision when Aaron Jones got the ball and a foot just over goal line before the Cardinals defenders pulled him back. It’s ruled a touchdown. Packers tie the game at 7.

8:07 P.M.: The Packers went scoreless in the first quarter and had to decide at the start of the 2nd quarter whether to go for first down on 4th-and-1. They did, and A.J. Dillon, covered by defenders, powered the ball across the line.

8:00 P.M.: Another first down for the Packers.

7:51 P.M.: The Packers convert their first first down.

7:47 P.M.: It was a temporary reprieve, as the Cardinals got into the end zone minutes later with a wide open Chase Edmonds running up the middle into the end zone. Arizona leads Green Bay, 7-0.

7:42 P.M.: The Packers get a break when a touchdown play results in a flag as the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins gripped his pursuer’s facemask for the last 10 yards to the end zone.

The Green Bay Packers are 0-for-2.

7:25 P.M.: The Packers’ first drive goes nowhere, forcing a punt.

The headlines before the game were some key players missing the game because of COVID-19 protocols, including two wide receives and their defensive coordinator. Be sure to read Dave Schroeder’s 5 Fast Facts about the game.

Thursday’s game is broadcast on Fox Sports, as well as the Packers Radio Network and SiriusXM’s NFL channels.

