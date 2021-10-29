Social Blog: Packers at Cardinals
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Commentary and sideline coverage from our Action 2 Sports team and On the Clock sports writers during the game.
8:11 P.M.: The Packers would capitalize on that 4th-and-1 decision when Aaron Jones got the ball and a foot just over goal line before the Cardinals defenders pulled him back. It’s ruled a touchdown. Packers tie the game at 7.
8:07 P.M.: The Packers went scoreless in the first quarter and had to decide at the start of the 2nd quarter whether to go for first down on 4th-and-1. They did, and A.J. Dillon, covered by defenders, powered the ball across the line.
8:00 P.M.: Another first down for the Packers.
7:51 P.M.: The Packers convert their first first down.
7:47 P.M.: It was a temporary reprieve, as the Cardinals got into the end zone minutes later with a wide open Chase Edmonds running up the middle into the end zone. Arizona leads Green Bay, 7-0.
7:42 P.M.: The Packers get a break when a touchdown play results in a flag as the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins gripped his pursuer’s facemask for the last 10 yards to the end zone.
The Green Bay Packers are 0-for-2.
7:25 P.M.: The Packers’ first drive goes nowhere, forcing a punt.
The headlines before the game were some key players missing the game because of COVID-19 protocols, including two wide receives and their defensive coordinator. Be sure to read Dave Schroeder’s 5 Fast Facts about the game.
Thursday’s game is broadcast on Fox Sports, as well as the Packers Radio Network and SiriusXM’s NFL channels.
