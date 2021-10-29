Sheboygan fight ends with 1 person shot, 1 person sought

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police say one person was shot during a fight Friday afternoon.

Police were notified about a person with a gunshot wound on the 800-block of Center Ave. at about quarter to 3. The male victim was taken to a hospital. We don’t know their condition.

Police determined there was a fight between the two males. Police say they’re trying to locate the person they believe was the shooter.

They aren’t identifying the suspect or the victim at this time, and we don’t know the victim’s condition. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department, (920) 459-3333.

