Advertisement

Sheboygan fight ends with 1 person shot, 1 person sought

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police say one person was shot during a fight Friday afternoon.

Police were notified about a person with a gunshot wound on the 800-block of Center Ave. at about quarter to 3. The male victim was taken to a hospital. We don’t know their condition.

Police determined there was a fight between the two males. Police say they’re trying to locate the person they believe was the shooter.

They aren’t identifying the suspect or the victim at this time, and we don’t know the victim’s condition. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department, (920) 459-3333.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Jimmy Cruz, 17, seen here at his Oct. 28 court appearance, is charged with attempted...
East River Trail attack suspect charged with attempted murder
Oconto County emergency crews are searching for an aircraft.
Texas man was pilot of plane that went down in Oconto County
Ripon school campus
Ripon teacher dies during child pornography investigation
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Homeless man arrested for fire that destroyed 16-year-old’s dream of owning home
Police Lights
Man dies at Seymour company, OSHA notified

Latest News

CWD sample drop-off box (file image)
CWD found in Fond du Lac County deer
injured swan
Couple rescues swans shot illegally
Donald Krause plays his French horn, ten days after receiving a new lease on life.
Neenah man gets new lease on life after trial heart procedure
Bernard J. Johnson
Johnson waives hearing on video chat exposure case, bound over for trial