Agent: Packers TE Tonyan suffers torn ACL
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan suffered a torn ACL in the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals Thursday.
Tonyan’s agent says the player suffered a left knee ACL tear. That’s a season-ending injury.
Agent Jack Bechta described the injury as “isolated clean with no lateral damage.”
Tonyan left the game in the third quarter.
The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21 Thursday.
