Agent: Packers TE Tonyan suffers torn ACL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan suffered a torn ACL in the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals Thursday.

Tonyan’s agent says the player suffered a left knee ACL tear. That’s a season-ending injury.

Agent Jack Bechta described the injury as “isolated clean with no lateral damage.”

Tonyan left the game in the third quarter.

Oh no.

Last night Matt LaFleur said he was sick for Bobby.

I can understand why now. https://t.co/GHwQzXINxS — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) October 29, 2021

#Packers TE Robert Tonyan’s season is done. Looked like an ACL last night and sadly that’s the diagnosis. Feel for the big guy… https://t.co/s91dKmATAq — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) October 29, 2021

The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21 Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.