Advertisement

Agent: Packers TE Tonyan suffers torn ACL

Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half of...
Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan suffered a torn ACL in the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals Thursday.

Tonyan’s agent says the player suffered a left knee ACL tear. That’s a season-ending injury.

Agent Jack Bechta described the injury as “isolated clean with no lateral damage.”

Tonyan left the game in the third quarter.

The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21 Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Jimmy Cruz, 17, seen here at his Oct. 28 court appearance, is charged with attempted...
East River Trail attack suspect charged with attempted murder
Oconto County emergency crews are searching for an aircraft.
Texas man was pilot of plane that went down in Oconto County
Ripon school campus
Ripon teacher dies during child pornography investigation
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Homeless man arrested for fire that destroyed 16-year-old’s dream of owning home
Police Lights
Man dies at Seymour company, OSHA notified

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals...
Interception in the end zone seals Packers’ 24-21 win over Cardinals
The roof is open at State Farm Stadium as the Green Bay Packers play at the Arizona Cardinals...
Social Blog: Packers at Cardinals
State Farm Stadium seen in a general overall inside view before a NFL football game between the...
Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Cardinals
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Favre repays $600K in Mississippi welfare case, auditor says