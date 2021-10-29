RAINY & WINDY TODAY, BUT DRIER THIS WEEKEND

Steady rain will fall across northeast Wisconsin this morning. These showers will pivot around low pressure, and actually become less numerous into this afternoon. However as this upper-level storm slowly pulls away from the region, we’re going to deal with a strong northeast wind. At times, the wind will gust over 30 mph, which may be a nuisance for drivers on bridges and overpasses. It’s still going to be breezy for tonight’s high school playoff football games with a few lingering showers closer to the lakeshore.

Temperatures will be close to normal today. Highs will be mainly in the mid 50s. With some sunshine returning tomorrow, we should climb a few degrees into the upper 50s. But as a cold front arrives Sunday morning, Halloween will turn out a little cooler with highs in the lower 50s. A breezy northwest wind late in the weekend will drop temperatures through the 40s, as kiddos go out trick or treating Sunday evening.

Next week will be the beginning of November... And right on cue, our weather will be colder. Highs will be only in the 40s. A disturbance in the northern Great Lakes may help produce showers, mixed with wet snowflakes across the Northwoods on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this point, the ground is too warm for any snow to stick, but it’s obviously a sign of things to come.

Also keep your eyes to the skies during the overnights this weekend. A big solar storm may cause the Northern Lights to glow late tonight and again Saturday night. However, it’s far from certain and clouds may get in the way of your viewing tonight. If you do decide to go and look for the Auroras, your best odds to see it will be around and after midnight in areas without any city light pollution... Good luck!

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH SATURDAY

TODAY: N/NE 15-35 KTS WAVES: 5-9′

SATURDAY: N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Gusty winds. Late sun NORTHWEST? HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Still breezy. Lakeside showers. LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Early lakeside showers. Decreasing clouds. Not as windy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

HALLOWEEN: Sun and clouds. Cooler & breezy. HIGH: 52... 40s for TRICK OR TREATING

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool. Maybe a light rain/snow mix NORTH? HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool again. Maybe a light rain/snow mix NORTH? HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Variable clouds. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 42

