Plaza at Gateway Park hold grand opening for the public

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Plaza at Gateway Park held its grand opening Wednesday with live music, warm fire pits, and kettle corn.

For the first time, community members got a chance to walk through what some are calling a Hallmark movie.

“I swear they were trying to build New York, with a Hallmark feel that’s what it feels like. Like I’m in a Hallmark movie,” Michelle Bolton from Neenah said.

“This is what you see on the Hallmark postcards. This is what you see at the home or Movie Channel. And we got it right here in Neenah Wisconsin,” Mayor Dean Kaufert agreed.

The seven-million-dollar property includes a coffee house, a meeting area, and a place to rent skates if you don’t have your own.

“For the four months that it’s really really cold. We have something to look forward to. We’re going to come here we’re going to sit by the fire. We’re going to have smores and Ice skate,” Lizzy Bergstrom-Auth the director of the Plaza said.

while the Plaza is more or less made for the cold Bergstrom-Auth says it’s a spot that is sure to stay busy in any season.

“It’s open year-round. It’s open every day of the week. And we’ll still be using the fire pits. Even in summer,” she said.

Mayor Kaufert says it’s also bound to help all the local businesses around it.

“It’s a family atmosphere, you know, sitting by the fireplace and making s’mores having your coffee, the kids out there having fun, but then, in addition to that, people got to have something to eat. They got to go for a pizza or a burger or something. And you got all the stores downtown where people can go shopping,” he said.

Because it’s a little too warm now, the Plaza is waiting to fill the ice rink. They say it should be ready by mid-November

