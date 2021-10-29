Person of interest in Fond du Lac homicide in custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they have identified a person of interest in a homicide in Fond du Lac.

Police say no arrests have been made, but their person of interest is in custody on outstanding warrants. The investigation continues. No names were released.

On Oct. 17, police were called to home in the 300-block of 8th Street, where they found the body of a 26-year-old man from the Fond du Lac area. Police say he had gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim as Benzel T. Rose.

Officers did not release a possible motive for the shooting.

