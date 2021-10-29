Advertisement

Person of interest in Fond du Lac homicide in custody

Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent...
Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a home on 8th Street
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they have identified a person of interest in a homicide in Fond du Lac.

Police say no arrests have been made, but their person of interest is in custody on outstanding warrants. The investigation continues. No names were released.

On Oct. 17, police were called to home in the 300-block of 8th Street, where they found the body of a 26-year-old man from the Fond du Lac area. Police say he had gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim as Benzel T. Rose.

Officers did not release a possible motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Jimmy Cruz, 17, seen here at his Oct. 28 court appearance, is charged with attempted...
East River Trail attack suspect charged with attempted murder
Oconto County emergency crews are searching for an aircraft.
Texas man was pilot of plane that went down in Oconto County
Ripon school campus
Ripon teacher dies during child pornography investigation
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Homeless man arrested for fire that destroyed 16-year-old’s dream of owning home
Police Lights
Man dies at Seymour company, OSHA notified

Latest News

Wildlife officials strongly encourage hunters to have their deer tested for chronic wasting...
Wild deer tests positive for CWD in Fond du Lac County
Daniel Navarro is accused of hitting a white motorcyclist intentionally.
Man charged in Fond du Lac County hate crime homicide ordered to take medication
October 29 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy Friday
A fire at a farm in Hilbert. Oct. 29, 2021.
Highway 57 reopens after barn fire near Hilbert