NOT LOOKING BAD FOR HALLOWEEKEND

As low pressure continues to pull away from the area, breezy conditions will persist. Winds could gust over 30 mph at times through the afternoon, and it will stay breezy through the overnight hours as well. Skies will stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the day, but some late day sunshine is possible northwest of the Fox Valley. A few isolated showers could pop up along the lakeshore throughout the rest of the day, and even through the first half of tomorrow.

Temperatures will be close to normal this afternoon. Highs will be mainly in the mid 50s. With some sunshine returning tomorrow, we should climb a few degrees into the upper 50s. But as a cold front arrives Sunday morning, Halloween will turn out a little cooler with highs in the lower 50s. A breezy northwest wind late in the weekend will drop temperatures through the 40s, as kiddos go out trick or treating Sunday evening.

Next week will be the beginning of November... And right on cue, our weather will be colder. Highs will be only in the 40s. A disturbance in the northern Great Lakes may help produce showers, mixed with wet snowflakes across the Northwoods on Tuesday. At this point, the ground is too warm for any snow to stick, but it’s obviously a sign of things to come.

Also keep your eyes to the skies during the overnights this weekend. A big solar storm may cause the Northern Lights to glow late tonight and again Saturday night. Tonight looks a bit too cloudy in most areas to see it, but you will have a better chance Saturday. If you do decide to go and look for the Auroras, your best odds to see it will be around and after midnight in areas without any city light pollution... Good luck!

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH TONIGHT

TODAY: NE 15-35 KTS WAVES: 5-8′

SATURDAY: N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Cloudy, isolated showers. Gusty winds. Late sun NORTHWEST? HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Still breezy. Lakeside showers. LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Early lakeside showers. Clouds clear late. Not as windy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

HALLOWEEN: Sun and clouds. Cooler & breezy. HIGH: 52... 40s for TRICK OR TREATING

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool. Maybe a light rain/snow mix NORTH? HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool again. HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Variable clouds. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 44

