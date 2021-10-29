Northeast Wisconsin woman sentenced for selling synthetic drugs

NEW YORK, NY (WBAY) - A Northeast Wisconsin woman has been sentenced to probation and house arrest in a federal case case involving the sale of synthetic drugs.

Tracy Sheldon appeared before a federal judge in New York Friday for a sentencing hearing. The judge ordered five years probation, a 12-month term of house arrest, and a 12-month non-consecutive term “in a facility as to be arranged with the probation office.”

Sheldon pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Unlawfully Distribute Controlled Substances and Controlled Substance Analogues. A count of Conspiracy to Unlawfully Import Controlled Substances and Controlled Substance Analogues was dismissed.

Sheldon and Chad Allen Zeske were taken into custody Jan. 22 during the execution of federal search and arrest warrants in Peshtigo.

Federal court documents obtained by Action 2 News allege Sheldon and Zeske “operated and participated in a scheme to distribute massive wholesale and retail quantities of smokable synthetic cannabinoids, containing controlled substances and controlled substance analogues, throughout the United States.”

The Grand Jury alleged the criminal activity started “in or about 2013″ and continued into 2019.

The charges also allege the couple imported the synthetics from China for their supply.

According to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve, the NYPD, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service were tipped off after seeing the synthetic cannabinoids coming through New York from China.

The products were sold under several names, including “K2″ and “Spice.”

The couple own smoke shops in Michigan and Wisconsin. The charges state they sold synthetics there. Some were “misleadingly marked” as “potpourri” or “incense.”

In 2018, a minor purchased some of the of the synthetic drug from one of their smoke shops and “suffered an acute medical episode,” according to the grand jury indictment. The minor suffered severe vomiting, loss of consciousness and difficulty breathing.

Shortly after this, Tracy Sheldon texted a co-conspirator saying she did not need an additional supply for awhile because she “had some younger kids get there [sic] hands on them” and “have [a] bad result.” Sheldon described it as a “seizure” and said she was “really limiting her sales for a bit.”

Chad Zeske communicated with a co-conspirator about transactions and payments and “orchestrated retail sales” with Tracy, according to the indictment.

During a search of their home, a “significant amount of U.S. currency” was seized.

Both cases were moved to the Southern District of New York for prosecution.

Chad Zeske is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 12.

The NYPD says the “long-term investigation of this case was partially funded by the New York/New Jersey High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.”

The NYPD received assistance from Brown County Drug Task Force, Northeast Drug Enforcement Group, Green Bay Police, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette Police, Peshtigo Police, the Southern District of New York, Homeland Security Investigations, Department of Revenue and United States Postal Inspection Service.

