Man charged in Fond du Lac County hate crime homicide ordered to take medication

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged with a hate crime homicide in Fond du Lac County has been ordered to take medication, according to online court records.

On Oct. 28, an order for involuntary administration of medications for treatment was issued in the Daniel D. Navarro case.

Navarro is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide - Hate Crime - Use of a Dangerous Weapon and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety - Hate Crime - Use of Dangerous Weapon. The court ordered Navarro to undergo treatment at Mendota Mental Health Institute to regain competency.

Navarro is accused of intentionally swerving his truck into a motorcyclist because Navarro believed Harley riders to be “white racists,” according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as Phillip A. Thiessen, 55. Thiessen, a 1983 graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, was a Marine and later a police officer in Fairfax, Va. Later, Thiessen worked for the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children unit. He had retired and was living in Fond du Lac.

Detectives said Navarro claimed he was being poisoned by co-workers and neighbors. He claimed white people make racist comments to him because he’s Hispanic.

“He [Navarro] said that all of the people who cause him these problems in his life are Caucasian or white,” said Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

Charges were filed in July 2020. No future court hearing was listed.

