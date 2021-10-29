Long-vacant Menards building could become Bellin Health surgical center

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health has designs on the Menards building near Interstate 41 in Ashwaubenon that’s been vacant for almost a decade.

Documents submitted to the village this month show Bellin Health wants to build a five-story, 262,000-square foot Ambulatory Surgery Center on Waube Lane at Allied St. Blueprints include operating rooms, three X-ray rooms, MRI, CT scanning rooms, rooms for extended stays, an orthopedic gym, and a three-stall ambulance garage.

The village board is expected to look over the proposal at its meeting next Tuesday.

It would take over the site of the former Menards, BP gas station, and Erberts & Gerberts sandwich shop.

Menards closed the Waube Lane location after building a larger store on Woodman Drive in Howard in 2012.

Bellin Health is using a Milwaukee-based architect, Hammel Green & Abrahamson.

Artist concept of Bellin Health's 5-story ambulatory surgical center proposed for Ashwaubenon, as it would be seen from Interstate 41 (Village of Ashwaubenon)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.