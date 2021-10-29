Johnson waives hearing on video chat exposure case, bound over for trial

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bernard Johnson waived his right to hear the state’s case against him at his preliminary hearing Friday on charges that he exposed himself to children on a video chat in Outagamie County.

Johnson, 34, of Green Bay, is accused of masturbating during a video chat with four kids and two adults on Facebook Messenger back in March. A teenage boy’s mother showed a deputy a video of Johnson masturbating while the others in the chat watched.

He’s charged in Outagamie County with four felony counts of causing a child (older than 13) to view or listen to sexual activity. The court found probable cause and bound Johnson over for arraignment. He’s scheduled to enter a plea to the charges on November 15.

Johnson is facing a total of 9 felony charges in three different criminal cases, including one felony count of exposing genitals to a child in Calumet County, where the teenage boy lives.

Separately, Johnson is also charged in Outagamie County with second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16. He has a trial scheduled to begin in December.

He’s also charged in Brown County with 3 felonies, including second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim. In that criminal complaint, a 16-year-old who’s cognitively impaired and has autism told investigators Johnson touched him inappropriately. Brown County authorities started investigating after his mother found explicit videos and photos on her son’s phone sent by Johnson. Johnson has a plea hearing in that case scheduled in January.

