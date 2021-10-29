Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Retirement security

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you’re nearing retirement or it’s many years away, it’s important to be mindful of how you’re saving for the future. A national campaign is underway to head off a potential retirement crisis.

Leslie Van Buskirk is administrator of the Division of Securities at the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions. She says employer contribution plans are requiring more contributions from employees than ever before. Remember, Social Security was designed to be a safety net, not a retirement plan by itself.

Van Buskirk offers advice on saving for retirement and securing your retirement nest egg, as well as some red flags to watch for when finding someone to help you with your retirement savings.

