Inmate gets 12 years for Manitowoc County Jail heroin death

Jarid Hanson smuggled heroin into the Manitowoc County Jail and gave some to an inmate, who...
Jarid Hanson smuggled heroin into the Manitowoc County Jail and gave some to an inmate, who died of an overdose(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) - A man who smuggled heroin into the Manitowoc County Jail and gave to an inmate who died of an overdose has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Jerid Hanson was also placed on 12 years of extended supervision during sentencing this week in Manitowoc County.

The 33-year-old Hanson earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in an agreement with prosecutors. Six other charges against him were dismissed.

A criminal complaint says Hanson hid heroin laced with fentanyl in his body before being taking it to the jail in September 2020. Hanson admitted to giving some of the drugs to Justin Hall, who later overdosed. 

