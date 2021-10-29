Advertisement

18 months in prison for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist

Joshua Yahsha will lose his drivers license for 5 years
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bellevue man will spend 18 months in prison and lose his drivers license for 5 years for killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash in the summer of 2020.

Joshua Yahsha was sentenced in Brown County court on Friday for killing 25-year-old Jordan Krebsky, who was riding his bike to work in Bellevue on July 15, 2020. Krebsky died from his injuries a week later.

Prosecutors say Yahsha, who was 20 at the time, tried to cover up the crime. Investigators searching for the hit-and-run vehicle received a tip from an auto repair shop that remembered a customer saying he needed his windshield repaired immediately after hitting a mailbox. He called the shop soon after it opened, a couple hours after the crash. Yahsha told investigators he was falling asleep at the wheel and thought he hit a sign. Another driver who passed Krebsky said the bicycle had a flashing red light on the back.

Yahsha pleaded no contest to hit-and-run involving death. In addition to prison, he was sentenced to 10 years under state extended supervision, during which he’ll be required to be productive full-time by obtaining a job, going to school or both.

