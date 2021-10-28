Advertisement

Russell, Towns lead T’Wolves to rare win at Milwaukee

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) reacts with Minnesota Timberwolves center...
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) reacts with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the closing moments of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each added 25, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 113-108 on Wednesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks, who were without point guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez.

The Bucks, who trailed 94-79 entering the final period, pulled within 110-108 on Antetokounmpo’s layup with 9.4 seconds remaining. Edwards answered with two free throws.

Jarred Vanderbilt, making his first start of the season, had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Khris Middleton scored 16 points and Grayson Allen had 13 for the Bucks.

Minnesota had lost six straight against the Bucks and hadn’t won at Milwaukee since the 2013-14 season.

Edwards’ free throw put Minnesota up 106-92 with 5:20 left, but the Bucks responded with a 10-2 run, cutting the lead to 108-102 on George Hill’s 3-pointer with 1:59 remaining.

The Timberwolves never trailed, leading 44-34 after one quarter and 66-58 at the half. Minnesota used a 9-2 run midway through the third quarter to push the lead to 82-69.

Minnesota made 17 of 25 shots in the first quarter, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: F Jarred Vanderbilt made his first start of the season, replacing Josh Okogie. Vanderbilt had seven rebounds, including four offensive, in 14 minutes in the first half.

Bucks: Lopez (back soreness) and Holiday (left ankle sprain) were inactive, along with G Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle reconstructive surgery). Lopez missed his fourth straight game. F Bobby Portis (left calf strain), who missed the first four games, made his first appearance, scoring six points.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Denver on Saturday.

Bucks: Host San Antonio on Saturday.

