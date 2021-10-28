Ripon teacher dies during child pornography investigation

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ripon Area School District says a teacher has died. The superintendent shared a letter with families Thursday, notifying them of the death of social studies teacher Rick Kelm.

The district called his passing a “significant loss” to the Ripon school community. He was the high school’s head coach for years.

This comes a week after search warrants indicate Kelm’s home was searched as part of a child pornography investigation.

As we reported Wednesday, Ripon police were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and data storage company Dropbox. The report given to police contained several images that showed nude girls in sexualized poses. Multiple devices were seized from the home.

