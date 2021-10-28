Advertisement

Opponents say Wisconsin GOP maps continue gerrymander

More than 100 opponents of the Republican redistricting plans vow to fight the maps at a rally...
More than 100 opponents of the Republican redistricting plans vow to fight the maps at a rally ahead of a joint legislative committee hearing in the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, Wis. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.(Scott Bauer | AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Opponents of Wisconsin redistricting plans that would keep solid GOP majorities in place for another decade are railing against the proposals, promising to fight the maps in the Legislature and beyond.

A rally at the Capitol before a joint legislative hearing on the GOP maps attracted more than 100 people.

Republican leaders who drew the maps testified that they are fair, legal and based on feedback they considered, including from a commissioned created by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that submitted alternative proposals.

Republicans unveiled legislative and congressional maps last week that are largely based on the current districts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oconto County emergency crews are searching for an aircraft.
Texas man was pilot of plane that went down in Oconto County
Ann Retzlaff
Campground owner released from custody after being a no-show for court appearance
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house for family, $1,000 reward offered
An Investigation is underway.
Ripon school staffer on leave after home searched in child porn investigation
Christinia Janssen is accused of stealing from her employer using a debit card and PayPal account
Bookkeeper accused of stealing from Hobart company using credit card, PayPal

Latest News

Public gets chance to weigh in on GOP redistricting plans
Wisconsin lawmakers send anti-abortion bills to governor
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Analysis: Denying ballots to auditors is “arguably reasonable”
Rebecca Kleefisch (file photo)
Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members