New high school scholarship honors domestic violence victim and alum

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Domestic violence experts say deadly cases are on the rise in Wisconsin. Just last week in Ashwaubenon, 27-year-old Karissa Peronto was killed in what Golden House Shelter said was a case of domestic violence.

As we previously reported, police were called for a welfare check at home on Cedar Ridge Drive after Peronto did not show up for work. Officers heard a scuffle in the garage and multiple gunshots. They eventually found Peronto and 26-year-old Bryan Morales dead in the garage.

The Peronto family is hoping to turn the loss of their daughter and sister into a positive legacy for the future. The family announced a scholarship in Karissa’s honor at her alma mater, Luxemburg-Casco High School. Karissa was a nurse with Prevea Health. So, the scholarship will be for a graduating senior hoping to pursue a career in healthcare.

Members of the Peronto family posted a GoFundMe page for the scholarship three days ago, with a goal of raising $5,000. Domestic violence advocates say that losing someone at the hands of a romantic partner can lead to a unique kind of grief, for survived loved ones.

“There is, I think, a sense that perhaps we could have done something to have prevented it,” Courtney Olson, executive director of Rainbow House Domestic Abuse Services, said. “There is a tremendous amount of guilt for family members, loved ones, and survivors. If they either didn’t see or recognize the signs and try to intervene. Or if they did and were not successful in reaching that person.”

Rainbow House is beginning to host virtual support groups for people who have lost a loved one to domestic violence starting November 11.

With about 60 donors, the online fundraiser has already surpassed the original goal, raising $5,195 as of Thursday evening and counting.

Peronto’s death adds to an already steep number of domestic violence cases in Wisconsin.

“What’s been unique about this year is that since about the beginning of June, it’s been peak high and it’s stayed high,” executive director of Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs, Amber Schroeder, explained. “We’ve had over 60 folks in shelter every night since June. About half of those sixty people are kids.”

To learn more about legal and housing resources at Harbor House based in Appleton

Domestic violence experts say that while families may feel guilty that they didn’t do enough to prevent someone’s death, each situation is complicated.

“On average, it takes about seven times of leaving a relationship before a victim is out the door for good,” Olson shared. “A lot of people don’t understand that. They get frustrated after the second or third time of seeing their loved one go back. Often, they burn out those relationships so that they don’t have any support available to them.”

To donate to Karissa Peronto's GoFundMe Scholarship page

