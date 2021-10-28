MIST OR DRIZZLE TODAY

Our Thursday is off to a wet start... Areas of mist and drizzle have formed across eastern Wisconsin, thanks to an onshore east breeze from Lake Michigan. This gentle precipitation will drift back to the west into central Wisconsin through the midday. Otherwise, skies will stay cloudy as that wind gets a little stronger this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to rise into the mid to upper 50s, which is slightly warmer than normal.

Some spotty showers will continue tonight and through tomorrow. However, the latest forecast in the First Alert Weather Center is calling for less rainfall than originally expected. Most of our rainfall totals will be less than 0.10″ over the next 24 -36 hours.

As this weathermaker pulls away tomorrow, look for a gusty northeast wind around 30 mph. Drivers crossing bridges and overpasses should be on alert for these stronger wind gusts. The wind will slowly die down Friday night and into Saturday morning.

The weekend is probably going to be dry. Clouds will give way to some occasional sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s, but a cold front crossing through the Great Lakes Sunday morning will bring us colder weather next week. Temperatures will be dropping through the 40s for Halloween trick or treaters.

Our highs will only be in the 40s for most of next week... For what it’s worth, we MIGHT see some snowflakes, mixed with some rain showers across the Northwoods on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the ground is probably too warm for any snow to stick at this point.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH FRIDAY

TODAY: E 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: NE 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-7′

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Mist or drizzle. A bit breezy late. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Spotty showers. Gusty winds late. LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Plenty of clouds. Gusty winds. Isolated showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

HALLOWEEN: Sun and clouds. Cool & breezy. HIGH: 51... 40s for TRICK OR TREATING

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Maybe a light rain/snow mix NORTH? HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Maybe a light rain/snow mix NORTH? HIGH: 42

