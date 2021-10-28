Advertisement

Manitowoc man identified as victim of motorcycle crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 48-year-old Manitowoc man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Ryan Nagy.

At 1:45 p.m., the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office was called to a motorcycle crash on State Highway 147 north of Sturm Road in the Township of Mishicot.

A preliminary investigation states Nagy was riding northbound on the highway when he attempted to pass a vehicle and lost control. Nagy ended up in a west ditch. The motorcycle rolled and he was ejected from the bike.

The Sheriff’s Office says life-saving measures were not successful. The coroner said the preliminary cause of death was a spine fracture and blunt force trauma.

Toxicology reports are pending. The crash is under investigation.

