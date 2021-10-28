Advertisement

Man dies at Seymour company, OSHA notified

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the death of an employee at a manufacturing company in Seymour.

On Oct. 25, officers and emergency crews were called to Performance Corporation at 112 N Mainline Dr. Police say a 65-year-old Green Bay man died in an incident at a loading dock.

OSHA has been notified.

Police did not identify the man who died. They are not releasing more details on the investigation at this time.

Performance manufactures pallets, crates and boxes and processes recycled material.

