Local family nominations needed for ‘Best Christmas Ever’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One national program continues to help make Christmas miracles come true for children and families in Northeast Wisconsin.

The non-profit, “Best Christmas Ever” is looking to give 25 Wisconsin families who have fallen upon tough times, through no fault of their own, exactly that.

“These are the families that they were doing life right, everything was going normal and then something happened that just changed their story up,” said Justin Spettel, Wisconsin Director, ‘Best Christmas Ever.’

This year, 25 captains with their business sponsors will select a nominated family to receive the ultimate Christmas surprise.

“It’s every kids dream, when they’re that young, to come down and see a lot of presents. And especially when they knew there was a possibility with the struggles the parents were going through that that might not happen this year,” said sponsor Mike Demerath, attorney at Hager, Dewick & Zuengler S.C.

They’re looking for almost 400 nominations, sent in by a family member, friend, co-worker, or neighbor.

“Last year the family that I was on a team for, we blessed a family who the mother had cancer and her daughter was also having health issues and when the nomination came in, we were all in tears,” said sponsor Laura Thompson, special projects coordinator, Caleb Hayes Enterprises.

Each family receives dozens of gifts, one big life changing gift that varies, and two separate $1,000 grants for being part of the program.

“When you watch the videos from prior years and you see the looks on these kids faces, it is enough to put a tear in your eye,” said sponsor Mike Dubord, assistant brand manager, Duke FM.

The Northeast Wisconsin chapter of Best Christmas Ever, has a team full of people wanting to help, but they don’t have enough nominations to do so.

“Look around your family, friends, people that have fallen on hard times that you’re like ‘I wish I could help them,’ this is one way you can help them, by nominating for this,” said Demerath.

There’s only a few days left to nominate families before the deadline on November 1st.

Click here to nominate a family in need.

