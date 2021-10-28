Advertisement

Kaul: Nearly 200 reports of clergy, faith leader abuse received

(WTAP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Attorney General says the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) investigation into clergy and faith leader abuse has garnered 180 reports. That update comes after the state reported in July they had received more than 100 reports since April of this year.

In an update Wednesday, state attorney general Josh Kaul said 80% of the reports the department has received cover incidents of abuse, while the other 20% of reports address responses by institutions to allegations of abuse.

The reports come from every Catholic Diocese in the state, as well as other denominations. Some don’t relate to any religious organization.

40 of the reports came from people who had previously not reported anything to a law enforcement agency, or religious institution.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, every case is being reviewed by a team made of law enforcement, victim services, and a prosecutor.

Victim advocates and/or investigators may follow up with survivors to do trauma-informed interviews.

HOW TO REPORT CLERGY AND FAITH LEADER ABUSE

