Holiday spending tips

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Americans are expected to spend billions of dollars over the holiday shopping season. The National Retail Foundation says 2021 spending has the potential to break previous records.

That’s a lot of money, so we reached out to a financial expert for tips on how to budget.

Ashley Feinstein Gertsley of Fiscal Femme recommends mapping out spending plans and setting a realistic monthly budget. Try to spread costs over time. That can include using services like layaway.

”Using a combination of savings, buy and pay over time services are a great way to spread out the costs and make it so that you don’t have over extension or credit card debt this holiday season,” says Gertsley.

Gifts are not the only big cost.

“A recent survey from Affirm shows that 7-in-10 Americans tend to overspend during the holidays. We want to consider all of those things, like if we’re hosting, the party supplies, the host gifts, the outfits, the traveling to see family, going ice skating. Whatever it is, we want to include that in a holistic holiday budget,” says Gertsley.

Gertsley says think twice about splurging unless it fits into your budget.

