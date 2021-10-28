FBI launches anti-hate crime campaign, billboards to appear locally

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - After seeing a sharp increase in the number of hate crimes reported to the FBI. The agency launched a PR campaign, nationwide, encouraging citizens to report these types of crimes.

Along I-41, just south of the Wrightstown exit, is a new billboard. It’s part of a campaign, recently launched by the FBI, after statistics revealed a large increase in the number of hate crimes reported across the country.

The billboards offer a phone number (1-800-CALL-FBI) and website where people can offer tips or seek advice and education.

According to Jimmy Paul, Supervisory Senior Resident Agent with the FBI, “It was important for the FBI to make sure that the message is out there, that if you’ve been a witness or victim to a hate crime that they have an avenue to reach out and report these things.”

According to the FBI in 2020 11,126 hate crimes were reported, a 30% to the 8,552 the year before.

Agent Paul adds, “Anytime a person uses a bias towards another person to commit any kind of crime. For example, intimidation, assault, aggravated assault, rapes, murders, property crimes. Anywhere where you’re using a person’s race ethnicity, gender, disability, or sexual orientation.”

It was back in July of 2020, when 28-year old Daniel Navarro of Fond du Lac, who is Hispanic, admitted to targeting what he thought was a white man, when he purposely drove his truck into the path of motorcyclist Phillip Thiessen. Thiessen was killed in crash.

While Navarro has been charged with a hate crime, incidents like this are rare, locally.

Blong Yang from Appleton adds, “I don’t doubt that these things happen, I’ve experienced them, but that isn’t the norm. It isn’t the norm and that’s what I’m saying, if we’re going to talk about hate crimes, let’s talk about reality as well. Because reality-wise, the majority of Northeastern Wisconsin people, we love each other, we welcome all sorts of people.”

