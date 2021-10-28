Advertisement

Favre repays $600K in Mississippi welfare case, auditor says

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss., about his support for Willowood Developmental Center, a facility that provides training and assistance for special needs students. Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in welfare money he received from the state of Mississippi for multiple speaking events he never showed up to, according to a spokesperson for Mississippi Office of the State Auditor Logan Reeves, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi auditor says retired NFL player Brett Favre has repaid the welfare money he accepted for scheduled speeches where he didn’t show up.

Auditor Shad White says Favre paid $600,000 this week. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback still owes $228,000 in interest.

RELATED: Mississippi auditor demands payments from Brett Favre, employee

White says the attorney general could sue Favre if that’s not paid by mid-November.

Favre received $1.1 million and repaid the first $500,000 in May 2020.

He said he did not know the money came from welfare funds.

RELATED: Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash

Favre is not facing criminal charges. A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director and others are charged in one of the state’s largest embezzlement cases.

