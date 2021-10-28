Advertisement

Facebook changes company name to Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, attends...
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, attends the CEO summit during the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Lima, Peru.(AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future, what Zuckerberg calls the “metaverse.”

Skeptics point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a leaked document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.

Zuckerberg says he expects the metaverse to reach a billion people within the next decade. The metaverse, he says, will be a place people will be able to interact, work and create products and content in what he hopes will be a new ecosystem that creates “millions” of jobs for creators.

The announcement comes amid an existential crisis for Facebook. It faces legislative and regulatory scrutiny in many parts of the world following revelations in the Facebook Papers.

In explaining the rebrand, Zuckerberg said the name “Facebook” just doesn’t encompass “everything we do” any more. In addition to its primary social network, that now includes Instagram, Messenger, its Quest VR headset, its Horizon VR platform and more.

