Emergency crews searching for plane in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a search is underway for a plane in Oconto County.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, crews are searching for a small aircraft in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office says the missing aircraft is not a military plane.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office say it appeared the aircraft needed to make an emergency landing.

Few details have been provided about the incident at this time.

