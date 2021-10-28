Advertisement

Emergency crews searching for plane in Oconto County

(WAVE 3 News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a search is underway for a plane in Oconto County.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, crews are searching for a small aircraft in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office says the missing aircraft is not a military plane.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office say it appeared the aircraft needed to make an emergency landing.

Few details have been provided about the incident at this time.

Action 2 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and will provide updates as information becomes available, and will have the latest at 10.

