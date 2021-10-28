East River Trail attack suspect charged with attempted murder

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old from Green Bay is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm, and three other felonies for an attack on the East River Trail earlier this month.

Miles Jimmy Cruz was formally charged in Brown County circuit court Thursday, more than three weeks after the attack. We reported last week that he was in custody after being identified with help from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

On October 5, a woman walking with her 4-week-old baby was attacked on the trail on the north side of De Pere, near Allouez. Police found the woman after her husband reported his wife was overdue from her walk and he found their baby lying in the grass along the trail. The woman was found 40 to 50 yards away and spent time in a hospital for her injuries. The baby wasn’t harmed.

RELATED: GoFundMe started for woman attacked on East River Trail and her family

Police said from the beginning they believed this was a “stranger assault.”

Cruz is also charged with kidnapping or carrying a person without their consent, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and strangulation or suffocation. The attempted murder charge carries up to life in prison.

Cruz’s 17th birthday was the same day as the attack.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.