DOC agents randomly visiting homes of sex offenders ahead of Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State officials are making home visits of registered sex offenders ahead of Halloween this weekend.

Agents with the Department of Corrections (DOC) are performing random home visits this week to 6,200 registered sex offenders in Wisconsin.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Corrections wasn’t able to work with members of local law enforcement in 2020 to do the checks.

Officials say they’re making sure offenders are following specific rules.

“They are home during trick or treating hours - they don’t have their porch lights on, their homes aren’t decorated for Halloween, they are not engaged in Halloween activities,” said Alyssa Liebergen, a Corrections Field Supervisor for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

In 2019, agents did more than 2,500 home visits in Wisconsin, and took 34 people into custody for violations.

In Brown County, there were 73 home checks that led to seven violations and two arrests in 2018.

CLICK HERE to find out if a sex offender lives in your neighborhood.

