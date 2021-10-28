Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Cardinals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (6-1) prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals (7-0), it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’ “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 Shorthanded Pack: The Packers will be without the services of a score of impact players, and a coordinator as well. WRs Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, along with defensive coordinator Joe Barry, will miss the game as a part of Covid-19 protocols. LT David Bakhtiari and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling remain on the P.U.P. and IR lists respectively. Those absences, paired with the players already known to be missing long-term, leave the Packers in a pickle. They must face the last undefeated team in the NFL with nowhere near all hands on deck.

#2 Winning without Davante: As strange as is it, the Packers have gone 6-0 the last two seasons when forced to play without star receiver Davante Adams. Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said this week he thinks Aaron Rodgers actually plays better when Adams is absent. Joesph believs the 3-time MVP spreads the ball around better in such scenarios, not forcing things to his star.

#3 J.J. Watt OUT: The Cardinals have ruled out former Badger and Wisconsin native J.J. Watt. And Adam Schefter reports that Watt’s shoulder injury will require season-ending surgery. It’s yet another year de-railed by injury for the 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

And Watt? Hasn’t played much against Green Bay in his career. In 2012 he had 2 sacks against the Packers, but after putting on ‘the belt’ to mock Rodgers early in that game, the Packers’ QB proceeded to toss 5 TD’s against Houston in a big win. Watt then missed the 2016 meeting on IR. He missed a 2019 preseason matchup at Lambeau Field with an injury as well. In 2020 he had 4 tackles against Green Bay in Houston. And now? Watt is missing another matchup.

#4 Kyler Murray: Last year I was one season early in predicting that Cardinals QB Kyler Murray would be an bona-fide MVP candidate. He is certainly in this discussion this year. Murray has tossed for 2,002 yards already, tossing 17 TD while adding 3 rushing TD as well so far. And his highlights? Words cannot adequately describe the electricity with which Murray plays the quarterback position. If trying to corral Russell Wilson was “like chasing a chicken in a field with no fence,” as Preston Smith said 2 years ago, pursuing Murray must be likened to chasing a roadrunner in the dessert. Fill-in defensive play-caller Jerry Gray will have his hands full trying to contain Murray.

#5 Good in all areas: The Cardinals have the offense and defense to exploit the Packers’ missing pieces in every department. Arizona owns the #1 scoring defense and #4 scoring offense in the NFL. Only they, and the Buffalo Bills, rank in the top 5 on both sides of the ball.

Prediction: Cardinals 34, Packers 13

