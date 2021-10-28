COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations down or flat

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 2,152 new coronavirus cases and 17 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The DHS says the state averaged 1,820 new cases each day over the past 7 days, which is still comparable to September’s surge. The positivity rate held steady at an average 7.3% of all tests coming back positive. The state says 788,042 people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 since the pandemic reached our state almost 21 months ago. Oconto County passed a total 6,000 cases Thursday.

The number of deaths is close to the 7-day average of 16 cases per day. The rolling average is down from 17 yesterday. Since the pandemic began, 8,459 people died from the disease caused by the coronavirus or it was a significant contributing factor. Brown, Langlade and Outagamie counties each reported 1 death.

State numbers show 102 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s close to our calculated 7-day average of 106 admissions per day. Since February 5, 2020, 5.36% of coronavirus cases resulted in hospitalization.

We won’t have Thursday’s current patient numbers until after 3:30, but yesterday the state fell below 900 COVID-19 patients in hospitals for the first time since the last week of August, and had the fewest patients in ICU since late August, too. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 899 patients, with 271 in ICU, in the state’s 136 hospitals Wednesday. Northeast Wisconsin hospitals accounted for 131 of those patients, including 36 in intensive care, while Fox Valley hospitals reported 77 patients, with 12 in ICU.

Because of the continued threat of the virus spreading, Oshkosh continued its face mask requirement in city-run buildings for at least another month, through November 30.

Winnebago County is one of 18 we’re tracking that the state considers “very high” for virus activity. As we reported yesterday, the DHS says the spread of the virus is “critically high” in 4 counties, including Florence and Marinette in our area; “very high” in 65 counties; and “high” in 3 counties, which are all in southern Wisconsin. That’s an improvement from a week before, when the virus spread was “critically high” in 8 counties and high in 1. No counties have virus activity that’s moderate or low.

Vaccinations

The DHS was experiencing technical difficulties with vaccination reports again Thursday. We don’t know if these issues are affecting the resulting numbers, but they haven’t been this low since the start of vaccinations last December, when availability was extremely limited.

At last report, 57.7% of all Wisconsin residents received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 68.9% of adults. Of those, 55.0% of Wisconsin residents completed their vaccination series, including 65.8% of adults. More than 3.2 million people in Wisconsin are now fully vaccinated (3,201,107). Wisconsin was on pace to reach 6.5 million “shots in the arm” by the end of the week, including the arms of out-of-state residents, such as people who work here.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (Wednesday) (and change since last report)

12-15: 48.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/44.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

16-17: 52.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/49.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

18-24: 52.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/48.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

25-34: 57.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/53.6% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

35-44: 64.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/61.4% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

45-54: 65.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/62.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

55-64: 74.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/71.8% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 86.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 58.5% (+0.0) 56.2% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 52.1% (+0.0) 50.0% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 47.3% (+0.0) 45.2% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 72.9% (+0.1) 69.8% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.6% (+0.1) 48.3% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 48.1% (+0.2) 45.9% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.8% (-0.1) 45.9% (-0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 52.1% (+0.0) 49.8% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.6% (+0.0) 46.1% (+0.0) Langlade (19,189) 49.5% (+0.0) 47.4% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.9% (+0.0) 52.8% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.6% (+0.1) 46.2% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 69.8% (+0.1) 67.6% (+0.3) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 49.1% (+0.1) 47.2% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58.0% (+0.0) 55.6% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.6% (+0.0) 41.8% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 56.2% (+0.0) 53.9% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.8% (+0.0) 48.5% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.9% (+0.0) 39.9% (-0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 56.0% (+0.0) 53.5% (+0.0) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 268,401 (56.6%) (+0.0) 257,737 (54.4%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 298,411 (54.3%) (+0.0) 285,649 (52.0%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,358,375 (57.7%) (+0.0) 3,201,107 (55.0%) (+0.0)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

Bellin Health is now offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

The last COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Oshkosh Farmers Market will be held this Saturday, Oct. 30. It will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846 starting at 9 A.M. Monday, November 1. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton is expanding its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site will offer walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 40,281 cases (+78) (271 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 7,182 cases (+28) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,069 cases (65 deaths)

Dodge – 14,788 cases (+36) (199 deaths)

Door – 3,533 cases (+10) (32 deaths)

Florence - 541 cases (+5) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 16,723 cases (+41) (148 deaths)

Forest - 1,416 cases (+6) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,406 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,475 cases (+8) (27 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,310 cases (46 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,981 cases (+7) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,984 cases (+11) (40 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 9,926 cases (+62) (84 deaths)

Marinette - 5,802 cases (+29) (71 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,552 cases (46 deaths)

Menominee – 952 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,015 cases (+18) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 25,511 cases (+60) (247 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 6,081 cases (+19) (78 deaths)

Sheboygan – 16,919 cases (+59) (167 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,722 cases (revised -9) (140 deaths)

Waushara – 3,040 cases (revised -16) (46 deaths)

Winnebago – 23,290 cases (+62) (234 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

